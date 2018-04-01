Salley's Luke Parsons finishes third in Drive, Chip and Putt Nat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Salley's Luke Parsons finishes third in Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Salley's Luke Parsons made the CSRA proud, finishing third at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.

Memories were made that will last a lifetime for Salley's Luke and Dr. Tim Parsons, driving, chipping and putting on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

With the pressure on and two time Masters Champion Bubba Watson watching, Luke nearly holed out this putt on the 18 green, securing himself a top three finish in the boys 7-9 age division.

"It was way more than I thought it would be," said 8-year-old Luke Parsons.

The clutch putting earned Luke a trophy and a photo with the legend himself, three time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo, who says he still gets chills stepping on the course at the start of the week.

"Here I am in my jacket. I just love this week there's nothing like it. There is no sporting event out there that is like this," said Faldo.

Founded in 2013, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship has now become a tradition in itself before golf's most exciting week, giving these kids a chance to step on the very greens that champions like Faldo rose to glory on.

"I'm very proud, I'm proud of him those two good putts on 18 under pressure, we build on it and  learn and move on," said Dr. Parsons.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

