Mayor Culbreath Community Cook-out held at Johnston Citizens Park

BBQ, music, laughter and a whole lot of question to answer at the Culbreath Community Cookout hosted by the Mayor of Johnston as he hopes to be re-elected. Many community members have concerns before they head to vote on April 3rd.

“We were talking just a while ago about the need for a reading buddy program to get not just churches involved but also the rest of the community civic groups to come help students who are definitely struggling." says Pastor Brian Hipp.

“The future is bright because this summer we will re-open what's called the National Guard Armory which was donated to us by the armory. The plan is to make that a community center so we can get young people in there. So when school ends I want young people to continue the fellowship and continue the learning.”, explains Mayor Culbreath. The mayor says Edgefield County Youth Empowerment will aid in that start up.

Mr. George Attaway came out too in regards to another matter that he wants to see in Johnston’s future. “I would like to even see a rescue squad in this area where we want have to wait for the county to come in.”

“I have been a part of trying to rescue someone in the square who was passing out over heat exhaustion and it took sixteen minutes for an ambulance to show up. Sixteen minutes is life or death – that’s something that we are continuing to work on but I would like to inform people that it is a bigger task than Johnston’s mayor . . . it is a task of the city council, county council, and county administration. ", says Mayor Culbreath. He also wants the citizens to know an ambulance is about 400,000 dollars and that is not including the cost of the personnel needed for operation.

Among the many questions there was another big one. If Mayor Culbreath is not re-elected, what will he do? He says as of right now he is not sure but the sky is the limit and he has enjoyed serving the town of Johnston.

