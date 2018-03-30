Augusta Prep; Golf Coach in critical condition but showing progress

New information coming in about the crash involving the Augusta Preparatory Day School golf coach and 4 students last week near Macon.

Coach Chuck Mason remains in critical condition while the injured students were released that Thursday

As staff and students head into spring break, they'll having some encouraging news about one of their own. Augusta Prep Golf Coach Chuck Mason is showing signs of recovery despite still being in critical condition according to the school from doctors in the ICU.

He was involved in a bus crash last Thursday that had 4 student athletes on board, they were released from the hospital later that afternoon.

Augusta Prep's Head of School told us the day after the community acted fast in trying to help any way they could

"This community continues to wrap our arms around those folks and hold them up, and we're just asking the entire community to keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers," says Headmaster, Peter Huestis.

In a statement sent to FOX 54 by Augusta Prep, Huestis did visit Coach Mason on Friday in the ICU and said "I was able to communicate with Coach Mason as he opened his eyes and I could see that spark which has always made him a fighter." He was also able to share cards and notes from the community which Huestis said he could tell meant a great deal to the coach.

Huestis is asking everyone to keep Coach Mason in your thoughts and prayers on his road to recovery. And FOX 54 will certainly keep you updated on his progress.

