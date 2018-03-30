Augusta Prep; Golf Coach in critical condition but showing progress

New information coming in about the crash involving the Augusta Preparatory Day School golf coach and 4 students last week near Macon. Coach Chuck Mason remains in critical condition while the injured students were released that Thursday As staff and students head into spring break, they'll having some encouraging news about one of their own. Augusta Prep Golf Coach Chuck Mason is showing signs of recovery despite still being in critical condition according to the school from doctor...More >>
A two-vehicle crash on Bobby Jones Expressway near the I-20 interchange has traffic backed up in the area. The right land of westbound I-520 is blocked and traffic is moving slowly.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.More >>
The City of Augusta will hold its fourth annual Easter Egg Drop and the Housing and Community Development’s second annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Mar. 31.More >>
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.More >>
