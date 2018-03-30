Crash backs up traffic on Bobby Jones near I-20 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crash backs up traffic on Bobby Jones near I-20

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway 3/30/18 (WFXG) Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway 3/30/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A two-vehicle crash on Bobby Jones Expressway near the I-20 interchange has traffic backed up in the area.

The right land of westbound I-520 is blocked and traffic is moving slowly. According to Richmond County dispatch, injuries are reported. There is no estimation of cleanup time.

