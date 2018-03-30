Easter eggs hunts in the CSRA

Here is a list of Easter Egg hunts going on in the CSRA.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: At the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hip Hop Bunny Drop: At the Kroc Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 31.

North Augusta Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt: At the Lions Memorial Field at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Spring Festival & Egg Hunt: At the Town Creek Baptist Church in Aiken at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Easter Egg Hunt: At the Mt. Canaan Baptist church at 1 p.m.

