Mayor Hardie Davis joins FOX 54 for live interview on Easter Egg Drop, Masters Reception

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis joined FOX 54's Jay Jefferies for a chat about the Easter Egg Drop on Saturday and the Mayor's Masters Reception on Monday.

The Mayor's Masters Reception will honor PGA pros Jim Dent and Vaughn Taylor. Tony Terry will be performing live, along with Beth Spangler and DJ Rob.

You can buy tickets to the event here.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.