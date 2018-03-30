Statewide military service day for Georgia students

Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10), along with Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue and the Georgia Congressional Delegation, invites students to attend the annual statewide U.S. Military Service Academy Day on Saturday, April 28.

The day is to familiarize students with applying to military academies.

“Our service academies are premiere institutions, designed to educate, train, and inspire the next generation of military officers,” said Congressman Hice in a release. “I encourage students to attend this important, informational event, which brings together representatives from the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine Academies.”

The event will be held at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base just outside of Atlanta.

