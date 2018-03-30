Columbia County searching for Walmart fraud suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County searching for Walmart fraud suspect

Source: Columbia County Source: Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a fraud suspect at the Bobby Jones Walmart.

Deputies say the victim parked in the Planet Fitness parking lot around noon on March 13.

The pictured suspect allegedly used the victim's credit card to purchase an Xbox One.

The suspect left in a light colored passenger car.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:55:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:44:52 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly