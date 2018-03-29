4th annual Augusta Easter Egg Drop

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.More >>
The City of Augusta will hold its fourth annual Easter Egg Drop and the Housing and Community Development's second annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Mar. 31.
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.
There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.
