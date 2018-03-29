4th annual Augusta Easter Egg Drop - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

4th annual Augusta Easter Egg Drop

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The City of Augusta will hold its fourth annual Easter Egg Drop and the Housing and Community Development’s second annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Mar. 31.

Mayor Hardie Davis and Fire Chief Chris James will host the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include thousands of treat-filled Easter eggs dropped from the ladder of a fire truck, bounce houses, refreshments, family-friendly activities, and more. The first egg drop for children 4-8 years old happens at noon and the second for children 9-12 years old happens at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a special section for children 3 years old and younger. The event is free to the public.

