Waynesboro teen arrested in drug operation

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Dearian Cobb (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

A Waynesboro man is in custody facing drug and forgery charges.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested. He is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and is awaiting pending forgery and possession of counterfeit money charges.

The investigation began in the early part of 2018 when SOD members and Waynesboro continuously encountered Cobb with a firearm in his possession. Officials say Cobb is a known gang member who frequents Waynesboro Housing Authority properties. The investigation will continue, looking into other gang members associated with Cobb.

“We are extremely proud of the job our narcotics investigators are doing to help remove drug dealers from our community thereby reducing property and violent crime,” says Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.

Captain Kenneth Mckenzie personally met with Cobb's mother in February to inform her that her son was heading down a path toward arrest or that he could become the victim of a drug deal gone wrong.

