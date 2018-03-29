Developing: Convicted child molester in custody, update on missing teen

BURKE CO. GA (WFXG) - More details are being released regarding the capture of a suspect in the case of a missing Richmond county teenager.

In a press release, Burke County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Lewis C. Blanchard says one of their deputies on pro-active patrol saw a motorcycle and verified that the tag number belonged to 41 year old Fritz Lamar Wedgeworth, a convicted sex offender. This happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. at a camper located on the 4000 block of River Road.

Additional units responded and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Areanna Nicole Guy, 15 years old, was found safe in the trailer. She declined medical assistance.

