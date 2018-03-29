Up Fur Adoption Now: Sheba - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Up Fur Adoption Now: Sheba

Sheba Sheba
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

This big fluff ball is Sheba!

Sheba is a 6 or 7 year old German Shepard mix. Hands to Paws Rescue pulled her from Gwinett County Animal Control. She ended up at the shelter as a result of her owner passing away. She loves playing with other dogs. In her previous home she also lived with 5 chihuahuas.  

She is best suited for a fairly active home where she could be an inside dog. With her fur coat, it is not ideal for her to be outside for long periods of time. Don’t worry about her fur in your home, she is not a heavy shedder. Sheba is also house-trained and likes to go on walks but also cuddle up and relax.

Sheba is an extremely sweet and smart dog. She can do a lot of tricks and is definitely treat motivated.

Her adoption fee is $150. She is already spayed, microchipped and up to date on her shots. If you are interested in Sheba or any of the dogs at Hands to Paws Rescue you can reach them at 706-831-2543 or visit www.hands2paws.org.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:30:45 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:25:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

    More >>

  • Rival Korean leaders to meet April 27 in historic summit

    Rival Korean leaders to meet April 27 in historic summit

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:01:05 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:24:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). South Korean soldiers wait for vehicles carrying a South Korean delegation at Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The delegation led by Unifi...(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). South Korean soldiers wait for vehicles carrying a South Korean delegation at Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The delegation led by Unifi...

    The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.

    More >>

    The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.

    More >>

  • City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:24:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly