Up Fur Adoption Now: Sheba

This big fluff ball is Sheba!

Sheba is a 6 or 7 year old German Shepard mix. Hands to Paws Rescue pulled her from Gwinett County Animal Control. She ended up at the shelter as a result of her owner passing away. She loves playing with other dogs. In her previous home she also lived with 5 chihuahuas.

She is best suited for a fairly active home where she could be an inside dog. With her fur coat, it is not ideal for her to be outside for long periods of time. Don’t worry about her fur in your home, she is not a heavy shedder. Sheba is also house-trained and likes to go on walks but also cuddle up and relax.

Sheba is an extremely sweet and smart dog. She can do a lot of tricks and is definitely treat motivated.

Her adoption fee is $150. She is already spayed, microchipped and up to date on her shots. If you are interested in Sheba or any of the dogs at Hands to Paws Rescue you can reach them at 706-831-2543 or visit www.hands2paws.org.

