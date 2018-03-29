High 5 4 Kids: local family shares experience with Operation Teammate

A 15 year old girl is missing in Richmond County. The sheriff's office says she may be with a man who is wanted for child molestation.More >>
A 15 year old girl is missing in Richmond County. The sheriff's office says she may be with a man who is wanted for child molestation.More >>
A 15-year-old missing girl juvenile left her home in Edgefield on March 19 and has not been seen since, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 15-year-old missing girl juvenile left her home in Edgefield on March 19 and has not been seen since, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
This big fluff ball is Sheba! Sheba is a 6 or 7 year old German Shepard mix. Hands to Paws Rescue pulled her from Gwinett County Animal Control. She ended up at the shelter as a result of her owner passing away.More >>
This big fluff ball is Sheba! Sheba is a 6 or 7 year old German Shepard mix. Hands to Paws Rescue pulled her from Gwinett County Animal Control. She ended up at the shelter as a result of her owner passing away.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.More >>