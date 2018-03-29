Teenager missing in Richmond County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Teenager missing in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A 15 year old girl is missing in Richmond County. The sheriff's office says she may be with a man who is wanted for child molestation.

Deputies say Areanna Guy was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Butler High School wearing a teal t-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, black hoodie jacket around her waist  and a black Nike Book Bag.

Deputies say the teen may be with 41 year old Fritz Wedgeworth. He was last seen riding on a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja EX300 Black/Green with a Georgia tag ERZ 135. Wedgeworth has tattoos on his neck and above his right eyebrow.

Any information concerning Guy or Wedgeworth, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

