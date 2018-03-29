Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

Turner is about 5'6", weighs around 190 pounds and has the last known address of 825 Spruce Street. He's believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with GA tag RAT 4683.

Deputies say the girl was trying to cross the street when she was hit. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.