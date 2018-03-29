Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

By Reggi Marion, Executive Producer
Connect
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: RCSO Source: RCSO
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

Turner is about 5'6", weighs around 190 pounds and has the last known address of 825 Spruce Street. He's believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with GA tag RAT 4683.

Deputies say the girl was trying to cross the street when she was hit. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

    Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:02:47 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

    More >>

  • Waynesboro teen arrested in drug operation

    Waynesboro teen arrested in drug operation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:23:34 GMT
    Dearian Cobb (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Dearian Cobb (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    Dearian Cobb (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Dearian Cobb (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.

    More >>

    At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.

    More >>

  • 1st Phase of Cyber Training Center expected to be completed by July 10th

    1st Phase of Cyber Training Center expected to be completed by July 10th

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:20:35 GMT
    The foundation is up and people can start seeing the makings of the Cyber Building in Downtown Augusta. With the target opening date set for early summer - one Georgia Congressman wanted to see the progress.  Time is winding down until July 10th, the date where the first building for the Cyber Training Center is expected to open its doors "It's unbelievable how quickly its moving and moving in the right direction," says Jody Hice, Congressman for Georgia's 1...More >>
    The foundation is up and people can start seeing the makings of the Cyber Building in Downtown Augusta. With the target opening date set for early summer - one Georgia Congressman wanted to see the progress.  Time is winding down until July 10th, the date where the first building for the Cyber Training Center is expected to open its doors "It's unbelievable how quickly its moving and moving in the right direction," says Jody Hice, Congressman for Georgia's 1...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly