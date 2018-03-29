Richmond County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.More >>
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.More >>
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 29, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Pilgrim Way in Waynesboro. During the search, eighteen-year-old Dearian Cobb, who lives on that same road, was arrested.More >>
There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.More >>
There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.More >>
The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.More >>
The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.More >>