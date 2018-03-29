Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and run involving child

Source: RCSO Source: RCSO
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver they say hit a little girl on Ellis Street Wednesday night in Augusta and left the scene.

Turner is about 5'6", weighs around 190 pounds and has the last known address of 825 Spruce Street.

Deputies described the driver's vehicle as a white square-bodied SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Grand Cherokee. It has a Georgia tag with the letters RTB, numbers unknown.  

Deputies tell Fox 54 the girl is five years old. She was trying to cross the street when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital. Deputies say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office 706-821-1080. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and run involving child

    Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and run involving child

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:49:22 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.

    More >>

  • 1st Phase of Cyber Training Center expected to be completed by July 10th

    1st Phase of Cyber Training Center expected to be completed by July 10th

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:20:35 GMT
    The foundation is up and people can start seeing the makings of the Cyber Building in Downtown Augusta. With the target opening date set for early summer - one Georgia Congressman wanted to see the progress.  Time is winding down until July 10th, the date where the first building for the Cyber Training Center is expected to open its doors "It's unbelievable how quickly its moving and moving in the right direction," says Jody Hice, Congressman for Georgia's 1...More >>
    The foundation is up and people can start seeing the makings of the Cyber Building in Downtown Augusta. With the target opening date set for early summer - one Georgia Congressman wanted to see the progress.  Time is winding down until July 10th, the date where the first building for the Cyber Training Center is expected to open its doors "It's unbelievable how quickly its moving and moving in the right direction," says Jody Hice, Congressman for Georgia's 1...More >>

  • Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:31:37 GMT
    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)
    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)

    There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.

    More >>

    There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly