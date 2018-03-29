Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and run involving child

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit a little girl on Ellis Street in Augusta and left the scene.More >>
There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.More >>
The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced their plans for parking and traffic for opening week at SRP Park.More >>
