Richmond County deputies searching for driver wanted in hit and run involving child

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver they say hit a little girl on Ellis Street Wednesday night in Augusta and left the scene.

Turner is about 5'6", weighs around 190 pounds and has the last known address of 825 Spruce Street.

Deputies described the driver's vehicle as a white square-bodied SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Grand Cherokee. It has a Georgia tag with the letters RTB, numbers unknown.

Deputies tell Fox 54 the girl is five years old. She was trying to cross the street when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital. Deputies say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office 706-821-1080.

