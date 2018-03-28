1st Phase of Cyber Training Center expected to be completed by July 10th

The foundation is up and people can start seeing the makings of the Cyber Building in Downtown Augusta. With the target opening date set for early summer - one Georgia Congressman wanted to see the progress.

Time is winding down until July 10th, the date where the first building for the Cyber Training Center is expected to open its doors

"It's unbelievable how quickly its moving and moving in the right direction," says Jody Hice, Congressman for Georgia's 10th District.

Congressman Hice and Augusta University's President Dr. Brooks Keel took a tour today to see where the building stands. "It's almost like a mushroom effect how rapidly its growing and now the second phase is already underway," says Congressman Hice.

That second building has already started to take form and isn't expected to be completed until later this year. Dr. Keel says the outside component is nearly complete with electrical wiring and bringing in computers as part of the next step. "This facility is a magnet that is going to bring to the community of Augusta and the state of Georgia."

With this area expected to be the part of the growing cyber hub in Augusta, Dr. Keel fully expects this to be part of the effort to keep the next wave of cyber guru's in the C-S-R-A.

"We want to have a facility where our students can walk out of the classroom and walk across the hall to do an internship not across the state or across the country."

Dr. Keel says he has full confidence the first building will be completed on July 10th, the following day there is already a scheduled conference. The 2nd building is expected to be finished December 31st 2018.

