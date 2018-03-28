Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg) Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to. For those who already have muscle aches you can cause more pain.
 

FOX 54 spoke with Dr. Robert Abramson at Doctors Hospital and he says it is critical to stretch before starting home improvements that require any heavy lifting to loosen up. Also do not over do impact motions such as running, jumping, or over loading the spine while twisting and bending. Over working your muscles in a short amount of time is what strains your joints. Doctor Abramson suggest spreading the work with breaks in between and to make sure you use proper mechanic by using your legs and not your back when lifting.
 

"Be very cosign of the twisting motions – even in doing things like weed eating – that motion in twisting and holding out a weight really can work a lot on your back; so be very careful when doing those things. With the neck the main thing to look out for is working up above shoulder level and extending the neck and working up for extend periods of time, you need to keep the neck in a neutral position.", explains Doctor Abramson.
 

Anytime you feel exceeding amounts of pain it is important to stop what you are doing to rest and apply heat to the area. If it persist you need to visit the doctor. Your health is always comes first so for great amounts of home improvements or construction its best to hire a professional.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:31:37 GMT
    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)
    Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation. (wfxg)

    There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.

    More >>

    There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.

    More >>

  • Augusta Mall going solar

    Augusta Mall going solar

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:22:09 GMT
    Augusta Mall set to generate energy with solar panels starting April 1, 2018 (WFXG).Augusta Mall set to generate energy with solar panels starting April 1, 2018 (WFXG).
    Augusta Mall set to generate energy with solar panels starting April 1, 2018 (WFXG).Augusta Mall set to generate energy with solar panels starting April 1, 2018 (WFXG).

    The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.

    More >>

    The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.

    More >>

  • GreenJackets, North Augusta unveil parking plans for SRP Park

    GreenJackets, North Augusta unveil parking plans for SRP Park

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:14:45 GMT
    Augusta Greenjackets Source: WFXGAugusta Greenjackets Source: WFXG
    Augusta Greenjackets Source: WFXGAugusta Greenjackets Source: WFXG

    The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced their plans for parking and traffic for opening week at SRP Park.

    More >>

    The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced their plans for parking and traffic for opening week at SRP Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly