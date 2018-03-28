Home improvement injuries during Masters perparation.

There are a ton of homeowners preparing their houses to rent to the thousands of visitors who will be arriving this weekend. Such preparations will include heavy lifting, climbing, and twisting that your body may not be use to.More >>
The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar. 4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year. Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced their plans for parking and traffic for opening week at SRP Park.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets kick off the 2018 season with their annual kickoff party, BuzzFest, Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lake Olmstead Stadium (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904).More >>
A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.More >>
