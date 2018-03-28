Augusta Mall going solar

The Augusta Mall is making the switch to solar.

4 clusters of solar panels make up a 435-kilowatt solar panel system on the mall's roof. Mall management worked on the project for a year.

Energy generated is used to help power the Promenade area of the mall and reduce energy use in that part of the mall by about 40%.

Final testing is being done and the switch to solar is expected on April 1.

“We’re invested in real estate so to ensure that our real estate is here for decades to come, we need to make sure that we’re creating an environment that is able to last the long term and one of those pieces is looking into ways we can give back to the environment around us," said Amy Dalton, general manager of the Augusta Mall.

This is not the first initiative the mall has taken to be more eco-friendly.

“We have installed a ton of LED lights within the mall," added Dalton. "We have put in an energy management system so that we can control our HVAC units better. And then adding the solar panel is just one more step that we’re trying to do to ensure that we’re creating a better environment for not only today but for our future generations.”

They’ve also put in place high standards for recycling and a water wise irrigation system.

Tenants are required to recycle materials when building new stores

All of these initiatives have reduced the mall’s energy impact by 24% since 2012.

