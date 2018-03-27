GreenJackets, North Augusta unveil parking plans for SRP Park

The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced their plans for parking and traffic for opening week at SRP Park.

The city and Greenjackets are expecting large crowds for the North Augusta / Greenbrier baseball games on Apr. 9 and capacity crowds the next day for the Clemson game. The inaugural GreenJackets game is on Apr. 12.

Jeff Eiseman, President/Partner of the Augusta GreenJackets says, “With this being the first week of events, the systems and processes we have been working on will be tested, and we encourage folks to have patience and arrive early. We are sure it won’t be perfect, but we will get this down to a science and may take a handful of games to minimize traffic congestion and get folks accustomed.”

There are around 1,100 on-site parking spaces at SRP Park, including Riverside Village Parking Deck (Green Lot), the Medac Parking Deck (Blue Lot) and the North Augusta Municipal Lot (Purple Lot). Parking will be $5 per game. In addition, The GreenJackets have arranged for $5 paid parking at First Baptist Church of North Augusta and Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta as well as the Augusta Convention Center Parking Deck in downtown Augusta. Shuttles will run to and from these lots. More information is available at greenjacketsbaseball.com/parking.

The GreenJackets have worked with the City of North Augusta and North Augusta Public Safety to keep traffic flowing. Parking for the Green Lot will be directed from East Buena Vista Avenue to Riverside Blvd to Railroad Avenue. Travel to the Blue Lot will occur via West Clifton/West Buena Vista to West Avenue down to Bluff Ave. Traffic to the Purple Lot will be routed from the south lane on Georgia Avenue turning right into the Municipal lot. No vehicular traffic will be allowed down Center Street or on Bluff Avenue between West Avenue and Center Street. Parking signs will be posted throughout downtown North Augusta.

North Augusta City Administrator Todd Glover says, “A great deal of thought and work have gone into this plan. We know that we have not thought of everything and that there may be a few hiccups, but we will learn from each event to make this as smooth as possible.”

The GreenJackets have provided Lyft, Uber, and taxi pick up and drop off locations on Railroad Avenue near SRP Park.

