Parent arrested for threats at Spirit Creek Middle School

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school.

According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence. The parent, identified as Vontrice Walker, reportedly told a 6th grade teacher, "That's why parents come up here and give y'all something to be worried about." She reportedly also told another teacher "That's why teachers get shot messing with people children."

When another parent asked what was going on, Walker was heard telling her, "Get your child. It's about to pop off."

Walker was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and disrupting a public school.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:17:13 GMT
