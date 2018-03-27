Former Grovetown city clerk sentenced for money laundering

Vicky Capetillo had no words on Tuesday as she left the federal courthouse surrounded by family and friends. She'll be spending the next 4.5 years behind bars after pleading guilty to stealing $891,720.54 from the tax payers of Grovetown.

"People make terrible mistakes in life. The only thing they can do when they make those mistakes admit their wrongdoing, step forward accept your punishment like a person should and move on to make things better in the future," says Danny Durham, Capetillo's lawyer.

In addition to spending close to 5 years in jail, she'll be under supervision for an additional 3. The former clerk will have to forfeit all her possessions to the government, enter a substance abuse treatment and pay restitution of the close to the $900,000 in $200 monthly payments. But Mayor Gary Jones says he doesn't expect the city to recover most of it

"We do have some insurance that will help us along with some of that. I don't foresee us recouping very much of that money at all. 10% is a miracle," says Mayor Jones.

Capetillo was emotional in the courtroom saying she's remorseful for what she's done and is hopeful one day she can regain the community's trust. But Mayor Jones says he believes she's remorseful not because she did it but because she got caught.

"If I had not have ran for the office of Mayor and had not won and the former administration was still there, we wouldn't be here today, it would still be going on in large amounts now," says Mayor Jones.

At a pay-back rate of 200 a month, it would take Capatello nearly 400 years to pay back what she stole.

