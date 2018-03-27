Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

Twiggs is 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, khaki pants, and a black hat. He's known to hang out at the Bi-Lo on Tobacco Road.

If you have any information on Twiggs' whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

