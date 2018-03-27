Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

Twiggs is 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, khaki pants, and a black hat. He's known to hang out at the Bi-Lo on Tobacco Road.

If you have any information on Twiggs' whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parent arrested for threats at Spirit Creek Middle School

    Parent arrested for threats at Spirit Creek Middle School

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:17:13 GMT
    Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.

    More >>

    A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.

    More >>

  • Former Grovetown city clerk sentenced for money laundering

    Former Grovetown city clerk sentenced for money laundering

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:41:24 GMT
    Vicky CapetilloVicky Capetillo

    Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.

    More >>

    Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.

    More >>

  • Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

    Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:32:26 GMT
    Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly