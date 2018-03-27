Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.More >>
A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.More >>
Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.More >>
Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.More >>
Deputies tell Fox 54 they responded to the 400 block of Piney Heights Road for a stabbing Monday morning.More >>
Deputies tell Fox 54 they responded to the 400 block of Piney Heights Road for a stabbing Monday morning.More >>