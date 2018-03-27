Unite's Arrive Alive Tour comes to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Unite's Arrive Alive Tour comes to Augusta

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Unite's Arrive Alive Tour comes to Augusta (WFXG) Unite's Arrive Alive Tour comes to Augusta (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Every day people drive drunk more than 300,000 times but only 3,000 of them are caught. The last study from Disease Control and Prevention reported over 35,000 deaths in distracted driving related crashes. The study also says the drivers under age 30 are most at risk. Unite's Arrive Alive Tour program is raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence. The program was at Augusta University on March 27, educating drivers about the dangers of driving drunk or texting.

"Basically we put you in a virtual world with a virtual reality headset and make the driver of the jeep the controller of that world . . so it is actually like you are driving a real car. Then we start adding some different stimuli such as using a real cell phone or a delay to the stirring wheel.", explains, Max Wandewater, who is a Safety Ambassador for Unite's Arrive Alive Tour.

In the state of Georgia, there are no warnings given for drinking and driving; it is an immediate arrest.

If you are caught in Georgia, here are the charges of a first offense:

  • A fine ranging from 300 to 1,000 dollars.
  • Possible jail time of 10 days to a year depending on the judges rule.
  • At least 20 hours of community service depending on your blood alcohol level.
  • License suspension.
  • Probation up to a year.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parent arrested for threats at Spirit Creek Middle School

    Parent arrested for threats at Spirit Creek Middle School

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:17:13 GMT
    Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Vontrice Walker (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.

    More >>

    A Hephzibah woman has been arrested for making threats at a Richmond County middle school. According to the principal of Spirit Creek Middle School, on Tuesday, Mar. 20, a parent came into the school and threatened violence.

    More >>

  • Former Grovetown city clerk sentenced for money laundering

    Former Grovetown city clerk sentenced for money laundering

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:41:24 GMT
    Vicky CapetilloVicky Capetillo

    Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.

    More >>

    Former Grovetown City Clerk Vicky Capetillo has been sentenced theft of city funds and money laundering. On Tuesday, Mar. 27, Capetillo was sentenced to fifty-four months.

    More >>

  • Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

    Louis Twiggs missing in Richmond County

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:32:26 GMT
    Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Louis Twiggs (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Sixty-three-year-old Louis Twiggs was last seen at around 8 p.m. Mar. 24, walking down the 3800 block of Fairington Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly