Unite's Arrive Alive Tour comes to Augusta

Every day people drive drunk more than 300,000 times but only 3,000 of them are caught. The last study from Disease Control and Prevention reported over 35,000 deaths in distracted driving related crashes. The study also says the drivers under age 30 are most at risk. Unite's Arrive Alive Tour program is raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence. The program was at Augusta University on March 27, educating drivers about the dangers of driving drunk or texting.

"Basically we put you in a virtual world with a virtual reality headset and make the driver of the jeep the controller of that world . . so it is actually like you are driving a real car. Then we start adding some different stimuli such as using a real cell phone or a delay to the stirring wheel.", explains, Max Wandewater, who is a Safety Ambassador for Unite's Arrive Alive Tour.

In the state of Georgia, there are no warnings given for drinking and driving; it is an immediate arrest.

If you are caught in Georgia, here are the charges of a first offense:

A fine ranging from 300 to 1,000 dollars.

Possible jail time of 10 days to a year depending on the judges rule.

At least 20 hours of community service depending on your blood alcohol level.

License suspension.

P robation up to a year.

