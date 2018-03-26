Aiken Public Safety searching for individual wanted in check forging case

According to officials, these subjects have forged forty checks to purchase merchandise in Aiken and Lexington Counties since the beginning of Feb. 2018.More >>
Fort Gordon is conducting its annual all-hazard response exercise this week. For the week of Monday, Mar. 26 through Friday, Mar. 30, military and civilian personnel should expect higher security measures and delays while driving into and around the installation.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the city. The shooting happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at around 10 p.m. during a social gathering on Jamestown Court.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville. Just before noon Sunday, Mar. 25, deputies were called out to a home at the intersection of Highland Drive and Jefferson Davis Hwy in the Horse Creek subdivision.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road.
