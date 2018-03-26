Aiken Public Safety searching for individual wanted in check forging case

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying several individuals wanted in connection with a check forgery case.

According to officials, these subjects have forged forty checks to purchase merchandise in Aiken and Lexington Counties since the beginning of Feb. 2018. Investigators believe the checks were stolen from the victim's mailboxes.

Each of the male subjects has distinctive tattoos and they are accompanied by a woman. They are thought to be driving a light blue Buick sedan with damage to driver-side front end.

If you have any information about the case or are able to identify any of the subjects, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

