Fort Gordon conducting all-hazard response exercise - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon conducting all-hazard response exercise

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WXFG Source: WXFG
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon is conducting its annual all-hazard response exercise this week.

For the week of Monday, Mar. 26 through Friday, Mar. 30, military and civilian personnel should expect higher security measures and delays while driving into and around the installation. On Wednesday, Mar. 28, personnel should postpone non-officials business at Fort Gordon until the exercise is over.

Scenarios will include a simulated radicalized extremist incident culminating into an active shooter incident at various locations on the installation with simulated casualties, simulated explosive devices, and blank ammunition to train installation employees and various local emergency response personnel.

All personnel should be extra vigilant during the exercise.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken Public Safety searching for individual wanted in check forging case

    Aiken Public Safety searching for individual wanted in check forging case

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:02:17 GMT
    Check forging suspects (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Check forging suspects (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
    Check forging suspects (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Check forging suspects (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    According to officials, these subjects have forged forty checks to purchase merchandise in Aiken and Lexington Counties since the beginning of Feb. 2018.

    More >>

    According to officials, these subjects have forged forty checks to purchase merchandise in Aiken and Lexington Counties since the beginning of Feb. 2018.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon conducting all-hazard response exercise

    Fort Gordon conducting all-hazard response exercise

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:49:05 GMT
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG

    Fort Gordon is conducting its annual all-hazard response exercise this week. For the week of Monday, Mar. 26 through Friday, Mar. 30, military and civilian personnel should expect higher security measures and delays while driving into and around the installation.

    More >>

    Fort Gordon is conducting its annual all-hazard response exercise this week. For the week of Monday, Mar. 26 through Friday, Mar. 30, military and civilian personnel should expect higher security measures and delays while driving into and around the installation.

    More >>

  • Suspect sought in Jamestown Ct. shooting

    Suspect sought in Jamestown Ct. shooting

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:12:30 GMT
    Jamaris Ty Coleman (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Jamaris Ty Coleman (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
    Jamaris Ty Coleman (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Jamaris Ty Coleman (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the city. The shooting happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at around 10 p.m. during a social gathering on Jamestown Court.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the city. The shooting happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at around 10 p.m. during a social gathering on Jamestown Court.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly