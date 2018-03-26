Fort Gordon conducting all-hazard response exercise

Fort Gordon is conducting its annual all-hazard response exercise this week.

For the week of Monday, Mar. 26 through Friday, Mar. 30, military and civilian personnel should expect higher security measures and delays while driving into and around the installation. On Wednesday, Mar. 28, personnel should postpone non-officials business at Fort Gordon until the exercise is over.

Scenarios will include a simulated radicalized extremist incident culminating into an active shooter incident at various locations on the installation with simulated casualties, simulated explosive devices, and blank ammunition to train installation employees and various local emergency response personnel.

All personnel should be extra vigilant during the exercise.

