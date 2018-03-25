Suspect sought in Jamestown Ct. shooting

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the city. The shooting happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at around 10 p.m. during a social gathering on Jamestown Court.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville. Just before noon Sunday, Mar. 25, deputies were called out to a home at the intersection of Highland Drive and Jefferson Davis Hwy in the Horse Creek subdivision.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road.More >>
The 52nd running of the Aiken spring steeplechase was Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event was the second leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown events, held for three consecutive Saturdays in March every year. The race gave young horses in training the chance to experience live racing.More >>
Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.More >>
