Suspect sought in Jamestown Ct. shooting

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the city.

The shooting happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at around 10 p.m. during a social gathering on Jamestown Court. Investigators have identified the shooter as twenty-five-year-old Jamaris Ty Coleman of Jamestown Court. Coleman left the scene before police arrived.

Coleman is wanted for two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.