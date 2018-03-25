Highland Dr. shooting suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Jalen Devaughn Simpkins turned himself in at the Aiken County Detention Center Wednesday, Apr. 4. He is set to appear before a magistrate at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville.

Just before noon Sunday, Mar. 25, deputies were called out to a home at the intersection of Highland Drive and Jefferson Davis Hwy in the Horse Creek subdivision. When deputies arrived, they found two victims: a man and woman. The woman, twenty-three-year-old Laketia Boyd, was found in a vehicle on the embankment of Jefferson Davis Hwy. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have identified the suspect as twenty-five-year-old Jalen Devaughn Simpkins. He's described as a black man, 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 160 lbs. He's believed to be in a silver found-door Hyundai Sonata. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Sheriff Michael Hunt says, “It is very sad that someone so young has lost their life to a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mrs. Boyd’s family. Every effort will be made to locate and bring Mr. Simpkins to justice.”

If you have any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Simpkins, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.