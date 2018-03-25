3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road.More >>
The 52nd running of the Aiken spring steeplechase was Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event was the second leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown events, held for three consecutive Saturdays in March every year. The race gave young horses in training the chance to experience live racing.More >>
Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.More >>
Not many can say they’ve built a widely recognized business without a college degree or even a high school diploma. But Charles Green is a man who transformed his life with nothing but a vision and the drive to succeed. “You got to work hard at it. Give it all you got. And keep God in front of it. And he’ll lead you the right way,"More >>
DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.More >>
