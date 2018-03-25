3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road. The subjects are described as three black men between the ages of fifteen and twenty-one. One subject wearing a Surf Patrol sweatshirt was in possession of a handgun, which was used to shoot the store employee in the leg.

These subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Randall Amos or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1093 or 706-824-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXGAll rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting

    3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:30:07 GMT
    Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Short Stop shooting suspects 3/25/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road.

    More >>

  • 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase

    52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:33 GMT
    The 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 (WFXG).The 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 (WFXG).
    The 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 (WFXG).The 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 (WFXG).

    The 52nd running of the Aiken spring steeplechase was Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event was the second leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown events, held for three consecutive Saturdays in March every year. The race gave young horses in training the chance to experience live racing.

    More >>

    The 52nd running of the Aiken spring steeplechase was Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event was the second leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown events, held for three consecutive Saturdays in March every year. The race gave young horses in training the chance to experience live racing.

    More >>

  • Augusta Prep community rallies around those involved in bus crash

    Augusta Prep community rallies around those involved in bus crash

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:04:21 GMT

    Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.

    More >>

    Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly