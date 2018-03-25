3 wanted in Milledgeville Rd. shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three subjects wanted for armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the Short Stop on Milledgeville Road. The subjects are described as three black men between the ages of fifteen and twenty-one. One subject wearing a Surf Patrol sweatshirt was in possession of a handgun, which was used to shoot the store employee in the leg.

These subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Randall Amos or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1093 or 706-824-1080.