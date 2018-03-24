The 52nd running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 (WFXG).

The 52nd running of the Aiken spring steeplechase was Saturday, March 24, 2018.

The event was the second leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown events, held for three consecutive Saturdays in March every year.

The race gave young horses in training the chance to experience live racing.

Thousands of people who attend every year also get the chance to show off their best spring fashion and enjoy good food and great friends.

“This is my second time but each year it gets better," said Matthew Rogers of Augusta. "This year is gonna be a lot better than last year.”

Pacers & Polo, the final leg of the Aiken Triple Crown, will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Powderhouse Polo Field.