Augusta Prep community rallies around those involved in bus crash

Following the Augusta school bus crash that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver, Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together.

The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. The four students were released to their parents and bus driver was to their families last evening. Headmaster Peter Heustis says the Augusta Prep community has surrounded the families of students with love and support to help them get through this tough time.

"Thinking about that community and the supportive nature of what we do here in our school. All the adults on campus, our counselors, our division heads, everyone, all the admin team certainly jumped into action as soon as we heard about the accident. It's been very much a team effort, making sure we support each other. This community continues to wrap our arms around those folks and hold them up, and we're just asking the entire community to keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers," says Peter Heustis, Headmaster of Augusta Prep.

The school's golf coach still remains in ICU in critical condition in Jones County. The Jones County Sheriff's Department police report also revealed that the bus driver was not at fault for the accident.