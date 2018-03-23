GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in Blythe mayoral race

The Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating allegations of vote buying in Blythe's recent mayoral election. The Secretary of State's office confirms that an investigation was opened Thursday, Mar. 22, but would not give any further details.More >>
Hephzibah police have arrested a man for possession of several drugs. On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Hephzibah Police Department officers were working drug interdiction on Hwy 25 when they pulled over thirty-seven-year-old David Michael Brown of Augusta.More >>
Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.More >>
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer diagnosed in the country. With the use of colonoscopies, the number of related deaths has decreased. This may be a shock to most but colorectal cancer is becoming more prevalent in the younger generation, particularly with millennial.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets kick off the 2018 season with their annual kickoff party, BuzzFest, Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lake Olmstead Stadium (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904).More >>
