GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in B - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in Blythe mayoral race

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
SOURCE: WFXG SOURCE: WFXG
BLYTHE, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating allegations of vote buying in Blythe's recent mayoral election. The Secretary of State's office confirms that an investigation was opened Thursday, Mar. 22, but would not give any further details.

Only 118 votes were cast in Tuesday's election with Phillip Steward only beating out his opponent, Cindy Parham, by four votes. The Richmond County Board of Elections will be holding a recount for the race Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in Blythe mayoral race

    GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in Blythe mayoral race

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:06 GMT
    SOURCE: WFXGSOURCE: WFXG
    SOURCE: WFXGSOURCE: WFXG

    The Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating allegations of vote buying in Blythe's recent mayoral election. The Secretary of State's office confirms that an investigation was opened Thursday, Mar. 22, but would not give any further details.

    More >>

    The Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating allegations of vote buying in Blythe's recent mayoral election. The Secretary of State's office confirms that an investigation was opened Thursday, Mar. 22, but would not give any further details.

    More >>

  • Hephzibah police arrest suspect in possession of 'Burger King' branded Ecstasy

    Hephzibah police arrest suspect in possession of 'Burger King' branded Ecstasy

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:39:01 GMT
    David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail)David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail)
    David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail)David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail)

    Hephzibah police have arrested a man for possession of several drugs. On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Hephzibah Police Department officers were working drug interdiction on Hwy 25 when they pulled over thirty-seven-year-old David Michael Brown of Augusta.

    More >>

    Hephzibah police have arrested a man for possession of several drugs. On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Hephzibah Police Department officers were working drug interdiction on Hwy 25 when they pulled over thirty-seven-year-old David Michael Brown of Augusta.

    More >>

  • Students get hands-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

    Students get hands-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:25:04 GMT
    Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)

    Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.

    More >>

    Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly