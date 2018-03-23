GA Secretary of State investigating vote buying allegations in Blythe mayoral race

The Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating allegations of vote buying in Blythe's recent mayoral election. The Secretary of State's office confirms that an investigation was opened Thursday, Mar. 22, but would not give any further details.

Only 118 votes were cast in Tuesday's election with Phillip Steward only beating out his opponent, Cindy Parham, by four votes. The Richmond County Board of Elections will be holding a recount for the race Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.