Hephzibah police arrest suspect in possession of 'Burger King' branded Ecstasy

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail) David Michael Brown (source: Richmond County Jail)
Burger King branded Ecstasy pills (source: Hephzibah Police Department) Burger King branded Ecstasy pills (source: Hephzibah Police Department)
Drugs and cash seized during traffic stop (source: Hephzibah Police Department) Drugs and cash seized during traffic stop (source: Hephzibah Police Department)
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

Hephzibah police have arrested a man for possession of several drugs.

On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Hephzibah Police Department officers were working drug interdiction on Hwy 25 when they pulled over thirty-seven-year-old David Michael Brown of Augusta. Brown is charged possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with intent to distribute, possession of Alprazolam (generic Xanax), possession of crack cocaine, and operating a vehicle without brake lights. The MDMA pills were all stamped with the Burger King logo.

The Hephzibah Police Department wants to make the public aware, especially parents, that the drug MDMA often looks like candy, sometimes similar to Valentine's Day candy with messages on them.

Officers also seized $495 in cash and Brown's vehicle. This is the department's sixteenth felony arrest this year resulting from a traffic stop.

