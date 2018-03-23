Hephzibah police arrest suspect in possession of 'Burger King' branded Ecstasy

Hephzibah police have arrested a man for possession of several drugs. On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Hephzibah Police Department officers were working drug interdiction on Hwy 25 when they pulled over thirty-seven-year-old David Michael Brown of Augusta.More >>
Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.More >>
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer diagnosed in the country. With the use of colonoscopies, the number of related deaths has decreased. This may be a shock to most but colorectal cancer is becoming more prevalent in the younger generation, particularly with millennial.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets kick off the 2018 season with their annual kickoff party, BuzzFest, Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lake Olmstead Stadium (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904).More >>
A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49.More >>
