Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer diagnosed in the country. With the use of colonoscopies, the number of related deaths has decreased. This may be a shock to most but colorectal cancer is becoming more prevalent in the younger generation, particularly with millennial.

The rate of colorectal cancer is almost two times as high and rectal cancer four times as high in individuals less than fifty-five years of age. Doctor Sunil Lal at Doctors Hospital says that looking at data, it is not clear why this is happening but obesity and having a sedentary lifestyle seems to be a factor. It is important to beware of warning signs and symptoms that may mean you need to get a colonoscopy such as rectal bleeding, change in bile habit, weight loss, appetite change, and abdominal pain.

"I emphasis that although fifty is about where individuals should start to get screened-- that it should be a case by case determination because individuals who start to bleed or have a family history in first degree relatives need to be screened early and probably at the age of forty, if they have symptoms maybe even earlier than that.", explains Doctor Lal.

There are some fears which causes people not to want to have a colonoscopy but many cases it is the only life saver.

