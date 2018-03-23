Recount in Blythe Mayoral election

The Richmond County Board of Elections will do a recount of the votes cast in the election for the Mayor in the City of Blythe.

The vote difference in that election was just 4 votes. At its meeting held Thursday to certify the election results, the Board voted to grant the recount of the votes cast in that election.

The recount is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Board of Elections Warehouse.

