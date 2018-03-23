Recount in Blythe Mayoral election - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Recount in Blythe Mayoral election

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG) Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
(WFXG) -

The Richmond County Board of Elections will do a recount of the votes cast in the election for the Mayor in the City of Blythe.

The vote difference in that election was just 4 votes.  At its meeting held Thursday to certify the election results, the Board voted to grant the recount of the votes cast in that election. 

The recount is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Board of Elections Warehouse.

