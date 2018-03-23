GreenJackets kick off season with BuzzFest Saturday

The Augusta GreenJackets kick off the 2018 season with their annual kickoff party, BuzzFest, Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lake Olmstead Stadium (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904).

Single Game Tickets for the Inaugural Season at SRP Park for all 70 GreenJackets regular season home games go on sale Saturday, March 24th at 9:00 a.m. at the GreenJackets Front Office at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Single Game Tickets will go live at 11:00 a.m. on www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling (706) 736-7889. Fans who come to buy their tickets in person will be able to take part in BuzzFest.

“BuzzFest is a great way to ‘officially’ kick-off our Inaugural Season at SRP Park,” stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene, “We are expecting a long line at 9:00 a.m. to buy some of the few remaining tickets to Opening Day. So, get down early and enjoy a great way to kick-off the 2018 season.”

List of events for BuzzFest Party at the Lake:

FREE Event, Open to the Public

First, meet and greet/autograph session with Auggie

Inaugural Opening Day tickets go on sale (9:00 a.m.) – FREE Commemorative T-shirt with Inaugural Season Logo courtesy of the T-shirt guys for the first 100 fans who purchase tickets in person ONLY

Touch-a-Truck

Inflatables on the concourse (Moon Bounce, Obstacle Course, Wiffle Ball & Speed Pitch)

Live Music on the concourse sound system

$1 Beers, $1 Coca-Cola Beverages, $1 Waters & $1 Hot Dogs available at the Ahmen Korner Bar & Grill

Easter Egg Hunt at 11:00 a.m.

Discounts on Merchandise in The Hive Pro Shop—BIGGEST BLOWOUT EVER on vintage GreenJackets merchandise

New Merchandise items unveiled

FREE Coffee/Hot Chocolate

FREE Maurice’s Piggy Park Sliders & A Piece of Cake Bakery Cupcake to BuzzFest attendees

Prize Giveaways

FUN for the whole family

The Run Into Recovery 5k fun run/walk hosted by Young People in Recovery, Georgia (YPR-GA) will also be taking place on the River Levee Trail at the same time as BuzzFest/Single Game Ticket Kick Off. YPR-GA is a national grassroots advocacy organization focused on creating recovery-ready communities throughout the nation for young people in, or seeking, recovery from addiction. The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. To sign up for the race or to learn more information please visit: https://goo.gl/a71616.

