Students get hand-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.More >>
A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted for attacking a man at a local hotel. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 4, ADPS responded to the Howard Johnson hotel on Whiskey Road for a reported assault.More >>
