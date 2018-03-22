Students get hand-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.

Twenty-eight groups came to the Barnwell school to give students an up-close and interactive look at STEM careers. First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion brought in a mobile green screen to show the kids how to be a TV meteorologist.

Some of the kids even got the chance to hold an alligator and several species of snakes.

