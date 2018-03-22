Augusta Prep school bus involved in crash in Jones Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Prep school bus involved in crash in Jones Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA) An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)
JONES COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon.

The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49. Deputies say a truck hit the front of the bus on the passenger side, which caused the wreck.

All students and adults on the bus were taken to Navicent Health. One adult is in critical condition. All others injured are listed as stable.

The head of the school, Peter Huestis, is on his way to Jones County to be with the students and families.

FOX 54 will continue to follow this story and will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Students get hand-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

    Students get hand-on STEM experience at Guinyard-Butler Middle School

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:57:00 GMT
    Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)
    Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)Pierce Legeion and Guinyard-Butler Middle students (WFXG)

    Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.

    More >>

    Seventh and eighth-grade students at Guinyard-Butler Middle School had the chance to do some hands-on learning Thursday at the school's annual STEAM Day.

    More >>

  • Augusta Prep school bus involved in crash in Jones Co.

    Augusta Prep school bus involved in crash in Jones Co.

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:49:26 GMT
    An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)
    An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)

    A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49.

    More >>

    A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49.

    More >>

  • 1 killed, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Emanuel Co.

    1 killed, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Emanuel Co.

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:33:14 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots.

    More >>

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly