Augusta Prep school bus involved in crash in Jones Co.

An Augusta Preparatory Day school bus was involved in an accident in Jones County Thursday around noon (source: WGXA)

A bus carrying Augusta Prep students was involved in a crash near Macon.

The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA. WGXA reports the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49. Deputies say a truck hit the front of the bus on the passenger side, which caused the wreck.

All students and adults on the bus were taken to Navicent Health. One adult is in critical condition. All others injured are listed as stable.

The head of the school, Peter Huestis, is on his way to Jones County to be with the students and families.

FOX 54 will continue to follow this story and will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.