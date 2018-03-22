1 killed, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Emanuel Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Emanuel Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
TWIN CITY, GA (WFXG) -

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County.

At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found nineteen-year-old Michael Cole Mosses dead from at least one gunshot wound. A short time later, twenty-one-year-old Dezmn Gatson was dropped off at an emergency room in Swainsboro with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown by helicopter to an Augusta hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office believes Gatson's wounds happened at the same address where Mosses was killed. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident. The GBI has been called in to assist with the case.

Sheriff Stephens expressed his sadness for the loss of such a young man’s life and what could have led to the death of another. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Mosses family. It will take time, but I am confident that our investigators and GBI agents will be able to piece together what happened during this tragic event. We ask that anyone come forward to offer any information they may have.”

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Inv. Nick Robertson at 478-237-7526 or the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

