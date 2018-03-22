ADPS asking for public's help locating Aiken hotel robbery suspect

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Emanuel County. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded to a home on N. Railroad Avenue in Twin City for reports of multiple gunshots.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted for attacking a man at a local hotel. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 4, ADPS responded to the Howard Johnson hotel on Whiskey Road for a reported assault.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted for attacking a man at a local hotel. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 4, ADPS responded to the Howard Johnson hotel on Whiskey Road for a reported assault.More >>
High blood pressure is the second leading cause of death in the United States. High Blood Pressure is better known as the silent killer mostly because people do not take it seriously and there are no warning signs.More >>
High blood pressure is the second leading cause of death in the United States. High Blood Pressure is better known as the silent killer mostly because people do not take it seriously and there are no warning signs.More >>