ADPS asking for public's help locating Aiken hotel robbery suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Willie Troy Morris (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Person of interest in Aiken Howard Johnson robbery (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted for attacking a man at a local hotel.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 4, ADPS responded to the Howard Johnson hotel on Whiskey Road for a reported assault. The victim, who was found in his room with severe injuries, told police he returned to his room early that morning and was assaulted by an unidentified man. He says the man forced his way into the victim's room and assaulted him. The victim was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive the attack but suffered several facial fractures and a fractured back.

After speaking with several people and reviewing surveillance footage, police identified the attacker as twenty-seven-year-old Willie Troy Morris of Palmetto Avenue in North Augusta. Morris is wanted for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, strong-armed robbery, and first-degree assault and battery. Morris made off with some of the victim's property, including a Rolex watch, a Samsung smartphone, a wallet, cash, and a pair of glasses.

Investigators are also asking for the public's help identifying a second individual who accompanied Morris to the hotel. He's described as a heavy-set black man with hair. A photo of him is attached to this article. The second individual is considered a person of interest.

If you have any information about either one of these men, please contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

