Controlling high blood pressure

High blood pressure is the second leading cause of death in the United States. High Blood Pressure is better known as the silent killer mostly because people do not take it seriously and there are no warning signs. According to a CDC report, 1 of 3 adults have high blood pressure.

The condition increases the risk for heart disease and stroke. Most people start taking it seriously after having symptoms of discomfort in chest, headaches, and problems breathing. Doctor Hetal Thakore at Doctors Hospital says patients need to make changes to their lifestyle to control their blood pressure. "Diet is number one. . . I say that because modifying your diet has a significant impact on your blood pressure and so often times if you just curve some of your dietary intake it may help your blood pressure automatically. Another thing is being compliant with your medications; people sometimes have a hard time accepting the fact they need to take a pill once or multiple times a day."

Checking your blood pressure regularly, exercising and avoiding cigarettes can help. Doctor Thakore also says that if you have high blood pressure in your family history it can increase your chances of having it. It is best to schedule an annual doctors visit to monitor it.

