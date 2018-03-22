Up Fur Adoption Now: Rose

This beauty is Rose!

She’s a 6-year-old Golden Retriever mix.

Rose is happiest on long walks and playing with her squeaky toys. She has a lot of energy, but is excellent at taking naps, especially during the day.

Rose gets along with other dogs but prefers to be around ones that aren’t very active. A home with other older dogs would be best for her. Rose hasn’t spent much time around cats or small children but that can be tested if needed.

Basic training? Not a problem. Rose knows how to sit and come when asked. She’s also great on a leash and has a sweet personality. A walk in the morning and evening is all she needs. In between she likes to lounge around the house and look out the window.

She prefers not sharing her food with other dogs. Rose does great at home left by herself and can stay in a crate if needed.

Rose's adoption fee is $175. This includes her deworming, dhpp & rabies vaccines, heartworm prevention through date of adoption, flea and tick preventive through date of adoption, spay, and microchip.



If you are interested in learning more about this beauty, please email us at adoptions@teamstinkykiss.com

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.