Sprouts Farmer Market seeking to fill 150 positions to open their new location in Augusta.

This beauty is Rose! She’s a 6-year-old Golden Retriever mix. Rose is happiest on long walks and playing with her squeaky toys. She has a lot of energy, but is excellent at taking naps, especially during the day. Rose gets along with other dogs but prefers to be around ones that aren’t very active. A home with other older dogs would be best for her. Rose hasn’t spent much time around cats or small children but that can be tested if needed. Basic training? Not a p...

