Sprouts Farmer Market seeking to fill 150 positions to open their new location in Augusta.

High blood pressure is the second leading cause of death in the United States. High Blood Pressure is better known as the silent killer mostly because people do not take it seriously and there are no warning signs.More >>
A job fair held on March 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Augusta on Stevens Creek Road. Sprouts Farmers Market is seeking to hire 150 people to open their new location. Walk-in interviews will be conducted through out the day from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School. The school's principal. He told them about a SnapChat post made by a student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n."More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning for a cell phone theft at a local supermarket. The theft happened on Mar. 19 at Yeung Supermarket on Olive Road in Augusta.More >>
