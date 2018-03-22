Sprouts Farmer Market seeking to fill 150 positions to open their new location in Augusta.

Sprouts Farmer Market seeking to fill 150 positions to open thei - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A job fair held on March 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Augusta on Stevens Creek Road.


Sprouts Farmers Market is seeking to hire 150 people to open their new location. Walk-in interviews will be conducted through out the day from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Attendees are able to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team on the available positions.
The positions are clerks for deli, meat, produce, bulk, vitamin and bakery.

