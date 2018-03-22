High 5 4 Kids: Operation Teammate brings together kids in military families

The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

Richmond County deputies have arrested a woman they say beat a young girl with a belt. The Sheriff's Department says 18-year-old Dyzeria Shebree Dixon is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree. She was arrested on Monday. Deputies say she took her girlfriend's child, who is under 12 years old, into a bedroom and told them to take off their clothes before hitting their legs with the belt at least five times. According to an affidavit, Dixon was punishing the child for ...

The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School. The school's principal. He told them about a SnapChat post made by a student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n."

Growing up with a parent that’s a first responder or in the military can be hard.

An Augusta non-profit, Operation Teammate, aims to bring those kids together for some fun and inspiration.

“Plan and simply, the smiles on the kids faces when they attend an event is just a huge measure of success from a personnel prescriptive,” said Founder Timothy Montjoy.

When Montjoy retired from the military as a single father he knew he wanted to help other kids in military and first responder families. This led him to start Operation Teammate. It’s a group of kids all dealing with separation from a parent.

“We do support families all year round. Just because a separation is a process, and sometimes the time period leading up to a separation could be more stressful for the kids then the actual separation,” Montjoy explained.

The best part about Operation Teammate is it allows kids to hang out with friends in similar situations. The non-profit arranges for these kids to do everything from meeting local and professional sports teams, to watching their practices, and sometimes even getting hands on.

Montjoy said, “We use athletics as kind of that attention step, or that bridge between the families and the athletes to get the kids attention and get them involved in something positive.”

This isn’t to necessarily get them interested into sports but rather inspire them to stay on track and follow their dreams.

“Up to this point we’ve done 17 events with about 320 children,” Montjoy said.

Coming up, Operation Teammate is traveling to the Masters and UGA to visit their football team.

If you’d like to help out by donating to the organization you can do so on www.operationteammate.org

