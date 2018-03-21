Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle Scho - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle School

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFXG WFXG
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School.

Deputies called out to Columbia Middle School spoke with the school's principal. He told them students informed him about a SnapChat post made by a fourteen-year-old student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n." The student told deputies that he thought the post was funny and had reposted it from another student that had been suspended from Columbia Middle School in January.

Deputies went to the house of the suspended student to speak with her. She told them she did not write the original post, but did comment "Don't worry Hunter I got plans". She said it was a prank and that she didn't mean for it to be taken seriously. Deputies were given permission to search the home and found a weapon, but it was secured and inaccessible to the children in the house.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle School

    Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle School

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:59:00 GMT
    WFXGWFXG
    WFXGWFXG

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School. The school's principal. He told them about a SnapChat post made by a student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n."

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School. The school's principal. He told them about a SnapChat post made by a student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n."

    More >>

  • Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft

    Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:08:36 GMT
    Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning for a cell phone theft at a local supermarket. The theft happened on Mar. 19 at Yeung Supermarket on Olive Road in Augusta.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning for a cell phone theft at a local supermarket. The theft happened on Mar. 19 at Yeung Supermarket on Olive Road in Augusta.

    More >>

  • March 21 is National Single Parent Day

    March 21 is National Single Parent Day

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:24:35 GMT
    (source: Pixabay)(source: Pixabay)
    (source: Pixabay)(source: Pixabay)

    Being a parent can be a difficult job. March 21 is National Single Parent Day. National Single Parent Day was declared a national holiday in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan to honor and recognize the hard work, devotion and sacrifices of single parenting.

    More >>

    Being a parent can be a difficult job. March 21 is National Single Parent Day. National Single Parent Day was declared a national holiday in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan to honor and recognize the hard work, devotion and sacrifices of single parenting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly