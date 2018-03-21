Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle School

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School.

Deputies called out to Columbia Middle School spoke with the school's principal. He told them students informed him about a SnapChat post made by a fourteen-year-old student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n." The student told deputies that he thought the post was funny and had reposted it from another student that had been suspended from Columbia Middle School in January.

Deputies went to the house of the suspended student to speak with her. She told them she did not write the original post, but did comment "Don't worry Hunter I got plans". She said it was a prank and that she didn't mean for it to be taken seriously. Deputies were given permission to search the home and found a weapon, but it was secured and inaccessible to the children in the house.

