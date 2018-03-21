Deputies investigating threats made against Columbia Middle School

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made by students against Columbia Middle School. The school's principal. He told them about a SnapChat post made by a student on Mar. 19 that said "I wish someone would burn cms down matter of fact I wish someone would shoot it up. God d..n."More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning for a cell phone theft at a local supermarket. The theft happened on Mar. 19 at Yeung Supermarket on Olive Road in Augusta.More >>
Being a parent can be a difficult job. March 21 is National Single Parent Day. National Single Parent Day was declared a national holiday in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan to honor and recognize the hard work, devotion and sacrifices of single parenting.More >>
For some kids, the weekend isn't just a break from school. It can also be a break from a reliable meal. Golden Harvest is making a big push during the month of March to raise awareness of child hunger in our area. They are looking for support from community members and communities around partner schools.More >>
