Man wanted for questioning in cell phone theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning for a cell phone theft at a local supermarket. The theft happened on Mar. 19 at Yeung Supermarket on Olive Road in Augusta.

Anyone with information about the subject is asked to contact Inv. James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

