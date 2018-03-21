Being a parent can be a difficult job. March 21 is National Single Parent Day.

National Single Parent Day was declared a national holiday in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan to honor and recognize the hard work, devotion and sacrifices of single parenting.

Make the day a special one for the single parents you with #NationalSingleParentDay on social media. Read more about National Single Parent Day here.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.