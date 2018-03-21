March 21 is National Single Parent Day

For some kids, the weekend isn't just a break from school. It can also be a break from a reliable meal. Golden Harvest is making a big push during the month of March to raise awareness of child hunger in our area. They are looking for support from community members and communities around partner schools.More >>
For some kids, the weekend isn't just a break from school. It can also be a break from a reliable meal. Golden Harvest is making a big push during the month of March to raise awareness of child hunger in our area. They are looking for support from community members and communities around partner schools.More >>
The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.More >>
DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.More >>
A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.More >>
A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.More >>