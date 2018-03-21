Richmond Co. Deputies charging woman with cruelty to children

Richmond County deputies have arrested a woman they say beat a young girl with a belt.

The Sheriff's Department says 18-year-old Dyzeria Shebree Dixon is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree. She was arrested on Monday.

Deputies say she took her girlfriend's child, who is under 12 years old, into a bedroom and told them to take off their clothes before hitting their legs with the belt at least five times.

According to an affidavit, Dixon was punishing the child for coming home late after school. The two live together with the child's mother at a home on Hephzibah-McBean road, in Hephzibah, where the abuse took place.

The child was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Dixon remains behind bars.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.