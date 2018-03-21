Daily lineup released, passes available for Banjo-B-Que

The daily lineup is now out and passes are available for the Banjo-B-Que in Evans.

Friday will be headlined by Old Crow Medicine Show, along with Robert Randolph & the Family Band, John Moreland and Whiskey Gentry. Saturday will be headlined by Jason Isbell and the Infamous Stringdusters.

The passes to the concert are available here.

Banjo-B-Que will be held May 25 and 26 at Evans Towne Center Park.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.