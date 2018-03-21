Harlem Globetrotters stop by FOX 54 studios ahead of Friday show

The Harlem Globetrotters are playing at the James Brown Arena on March 23.

The game is at 7 p.m. and you can get tickets here or the SRP box office by James Brown Arena.

Harlem Globetrotter "El Gato" stopped by the FOX 54 studio for a chat about the game, what's new with the Globetrotters and their new anti-bullying initiatives.

